Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 741,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,103. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Terex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,486. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.