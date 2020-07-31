Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.58%.

TBNK traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.62. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

