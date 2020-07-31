Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

TEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.34.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TEV stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.85.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.