Tervita (TSE:TEV) Upgraded to Outperform at ATB Capital

Tervita (TSE:TEV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TEV traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of $389.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tervita will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.