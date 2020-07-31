Tether Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Tether has a total market cap of $9.99 billion and $31.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008875 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Bibox, C2CX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.02030668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00181480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00105998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, OKEx, IDCM, Exmo, CoinTiger, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, B2BX, Iquant, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Kraken, HitBTC, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Liqui, Trade By Trade, LBank, EXX, TOPBTC, QBTC, BigONE, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Kucoin, MBAex, Sistemkoin, Binance, OOOBTC, TDAX, Gate.io, UEX, Upbit, CoinEx, Huobi, IDAX, Coinut, C2CX, Instant Bitex, ABCC, BtcTurk, FCoin, Bittrex, BitMart, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

