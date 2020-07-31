Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 255,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

