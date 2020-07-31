Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.