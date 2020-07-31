TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3,188.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,059 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. 187,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

