TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3,188.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 180,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 175,059 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 34,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,288,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 195,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,043. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

