Total Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,165 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal comprises 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.51. 10,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.