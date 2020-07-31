Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 656,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902,004. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.
