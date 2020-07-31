Total Investment Management Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,108. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

