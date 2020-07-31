Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $390,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,763,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

