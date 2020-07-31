Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.11.

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,638. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.32.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,626,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,375,402.24. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. In the last three months, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,856.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

