Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.39. 2,101,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,169. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

