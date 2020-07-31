Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,421.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $199.16. 237,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day moving average is $199.93. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.