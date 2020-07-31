Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,316. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $177.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

