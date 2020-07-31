Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $305.54. 1,482,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,904. The company has a market capitalization of $289.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.