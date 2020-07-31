Tranquility Partners LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.18. 137,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,053. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

