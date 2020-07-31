Tranquility Partners LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,862 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

