Tranquility Partners LLC Has $782,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443,836.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 682,196 shares of company stock worth $125,266,398. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,063.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

