Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Novartis by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 38,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,455. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

