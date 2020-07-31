Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 53.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 30.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Boeing by 185.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.87. 26,404,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average is $205.70. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

