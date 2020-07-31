Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $183.54. 1,196,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,886. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $186.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

