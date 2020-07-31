Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock worth $26,082,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $280.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,489. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

