Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 466,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

