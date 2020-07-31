Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $14.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.