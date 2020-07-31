Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 231,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$9.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.94.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.