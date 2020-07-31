Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 24th.

TSE TSU traded down C$1.59 on Friday, reaching C$80.23. 14,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,983. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.82 million and a PE ratio of 57.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$38.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

