Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

TRVG stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Trivago alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.05 target price on shares of Trivago in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.