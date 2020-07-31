TRON 24-Hour Volume Tops $473.55 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Cryptomate, Coinnest and CoinFalcon. TRON has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $473.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.02030668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00181480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00105998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, BitFlip, CoinEx, LBank, LiteBit.eu, Binance, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io, Exmo, Bibox, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Koinex, IDCM, OTCBTC, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Zebpay, BitForex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, Rfinex, Upbit, Ovis, Tokenomy, CoinEgg, OEX, Exrates, Kryptono, Huobi, LATOKEN, Tidex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, YoBit, Coinnest, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Liqui, Liquid, RightBTC, IDAX, Bittrex, Allcoin, Fatbtc, Neraex, OpenLedger DEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.