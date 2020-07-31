Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 10,991 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.13. 6,379,057 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

