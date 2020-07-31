Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 8,393 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.39. 15,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,230. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.