Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 1,311 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,023. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

