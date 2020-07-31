Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 20,604 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

