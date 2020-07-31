Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 6,993 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.40% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 271,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 278,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 71,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. 49,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

