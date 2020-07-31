Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

