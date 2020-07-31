Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,802 shares of company stock valued at $48,470,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $6.58 on Friday, hitting $171.89. 89,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.06.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.