Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 3.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 51.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

KMX traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $96.74. 46,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

