Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

MMM traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.92. 162,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.