Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

TROW traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. 23,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,574. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.54. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

