Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 167,148 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,243,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,034,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,565 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

