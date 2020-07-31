Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of MO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 219,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

