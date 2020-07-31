Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after buying an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after buying an additional 417,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.84. 31,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.67 and a 200-day moving average of $276.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

