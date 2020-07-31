Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $4.39 Million Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 424,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after purchasing an additional 244,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.