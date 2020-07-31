Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. 35,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,386. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

