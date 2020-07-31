Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $213.06.

