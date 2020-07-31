Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $9.06 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 131,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

