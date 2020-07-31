Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $1.28 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $205.66. 87,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,206. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.