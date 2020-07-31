Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $5.22 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $156,765,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,652. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

